Clemson University board approves five-year contract extension for President Jim Clements

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a five-year contract extension for President Jim Clements.

The 15th president in Clemson’s history, Clements assumed the role on Dec. 31, 2013. The University has had record-breaking numbers in admissions and enrollment, retention and graduation rates, fundraising, research, athletics, and national academic awards under his leadership, according to Clemson University.

“The years since Beth and I arrived at Clemson in 2013 have been the most rewarding of my life,” Clements said. “I look forward to continuing the momentum we have achieved. While there is work to do, I remain dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in the classroom, research labs and on the athletic fields.”

Since his arrival, he has led the way in helping to raise more than $1.2 billion in private funds and increasing the value of Clemson Foundation Endowment to more than $1 billion, university officials said. Athletic successes during Clements’ time at Clemson include a pair of football national championships, six College Football Playoff appearances, two ACC titles in men’s soccer, an ACC championship in softball’s first full season, and a host of other championships and accomplishments.

We’re happy to announce that the Clemson University Board of Trustees has approved a five-year contract extension for @ClemsonPrez! Read the details here. ➡️ https://t.co/xPdgR1pim6 pic.twitter.com/qrWlbKxXjD — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) October 1, 2021

“Clemson is on an incredible trajectory in ensuring its students succeed in the classroom and in the world once they leave here,” Board Chair Kim Wilkerson said. “This five-year extension is a reflection of Jim’s commitment to Clemson and the Board’s commitment to what we believe is the best university president in the country.”

During Clements’ tenure, for the first time, Clemson has been named a Research 1 University by the Carnegie Classification for Institutions of Higher Education and has since been reaffirmed. Approximately $1 billion in new or renovated facilities have been constructed in the past eight years.

Clements is a nationally recognized leader in higher education who serves on the board of directors of the American Council on Education, the executive committee for the Council of Competitiveness, the Council of Presidents for the Association of Governing Boards and the College Football Playoff Board of Managers. He also is a member of the Special Olympics International Board of Directors. Clements previously served as the Chair of the Board for the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities.

He developed and launched the President’s Leadership Institute, a nine-month leadership development program designed to support and develop professional and personal leadership within a diverse and inclusive community of faculty and staff at Clemson. Now in its sixth year, PLI has provided professional growth opportunities for 125 emerging, high-potential, and high-performing members of the faculty and staff of Clemson.