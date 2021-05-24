Clemson University expected to soon roll back COVID guidelines for vaccinated staff and students

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Starting June 1st if you want to be on Clemson’s campus without a mask— you’ll have to prove that you’re vaccinated. If not, you’ll still have to follow the University’s COVID guidelines.

“For faculty, staff, and students, who are working here and studying here on main campus, we’ve required weekly testing since, dating back to the fall semester,” said Associate Vice President for University Relations, Joe Galbraith. “So by uploading a proof of vaccine, you no longer have to participate in that weekly testing process.”

Galbraith said students who are not vaccinated will have to continue to get tested, but everybody will still need a mask handy for certain circumstances.

“We are no longer requiring masks in most areas on campus with the exception of our classrooms and labs and the medical facilities, where they’ll still be required,” Galbraith said.

While mask-wearing is still encouraged by the University, enforcement is through the honor code system.

“It’s our hope that everyone has the interest of the health and safety of the entire population in mind,” said Galbraith.

“I think this is the university’s way of incentivizing students and faculty and staff to get vaccinated,” said rising senior, Sophie Finnel.

Finnel is vaccinated and already cleared by the University. She said it’s the best of both worlds, but is cautious for the days ahead.

“As we saw last summer, things can change very quickly in a university setting,” Finnel said. “So it is my job as a student to trust the University is taking everyone’s health into consideration.”

She said she’s happy about the changes because it will give students a balanced college experience while keeping others safe and comfortable.

Aparna Mahendranath just graduated.

She said the latest announcement leaves her with some concerns.

“It is a little worrisome to see that many students will be taking this as an advantage point to remove their mask and potentially just roam around on campus even if they’re unvaccinated, cause there’s no way to tell you know?” said Mahendranath.

For that, Galbraith said the University will continue to evaluate and make changes when needed as they approach the fall semester with more students returning to campus.

Visitors are welcome on campus but are still encouraged to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

To upload your vaccination card to Clemson University’s upload tool, click here.