Clemson University implementing safety measures for home football games

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Clemson University is preparing for its first home football game this weekend.

Memorial Stadium usually holds more than 81,000 fans. This year it’s limiting spectators to 19,000 with seating pods placed six feet apart around the stadium.

“We applied for an exemption from the governor’s office working with DHEC and the state board of commerce to get an exception to go above the governor’s mandate for large gatherings,” said Jon Allen, who is the associate athletic director of event operations at Clemson.

Masks will be required in the stadium when fans aren’t eating or drinking.

“We know the mask is not ideal,” Allen said. “We know we’re asking folks to jump through some hoops, but unfortunately that is the parameters we have to play this year.”

Clemson officials are emphasizing the importance of personal responsibility on game days.

“Abide by the rules, wear the face coverings, listen to some of our stadium policies, so we can make sure that we get through this entire season,” Allen said.

Stickers marking social distance are meant to keep people apart when waiting in line for the restrooms or concessions.

A crowd noise track will play throughout home games.

“It can be raised during big plays just to kind of help create a little more atmosphere,” Allen said.

The university is also banning tailgating this year in an effort to prevent large gatherings.