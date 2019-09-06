Clemson University kicks off football season with annual First Friday parade

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Celebrations are already underway in Clemson as the university and city prepare for their first Saturday game.

On Friday, over 75 student organizations gathered to parade through Clemson’s campus in the First Friday parade.

This is an annual tradition that students have put on for 40 years to kick off the first Saturday home football game.

“Everyone here is so excited. Everyone is in and out constantly. Everyone here is in and out constantly, we are just all excited for this awesome game I mean Clemson is number one,” said Joshua Davis who works at The Tiger Sports Shop.

The game against Texas A&M starts at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and gates open for parking lots at 8 a.m. for tailgaters.