Clemson University plans in-person classes synced with online this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson University plans to hold in-person classes in the fall but synchronize them with online instruction.

University officials said Wednesday that means learning won’t be disrupted if a student is infected with COVID-19 or a second wave of infections closes campus. School leaders didn’t provide specifics on their plans in an online presentation to university trustees.

The University of South Carolina announced a return to in-person classes in the fall earlier this week. Also Wednesday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans to speak to reporters. McMaster hinted earlier this week he may reopen tourist attractions like mini golf courses and museums for the holiday weekend.