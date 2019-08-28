Clemson University prepares for first home game since National Championship win

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – If you are planning to head to the Clemson football game on Thursday, the police chief tells 7News to make sure you give yourself some extra time.

At each stadium gate, you’ll find a metal detector. There will be 140 in total, which was a $1.5 million investment into safety by the university.

The new protocols aren’t just at the stadium, but behind closed doors inside the social media listening center. Students and staff will monitor social conversations each and every game day this season.

“It’s anything from somebody had a bit too much to drink and are becoming rowdy or someone has expressed online that they are going to be a threat,” said Andrew Pyle who is the Division of Public Safety Faculty Fellow.

The kickoff for the game on Thursday will be at 8 p.m.

It will be an “E-Learning Day” for students so there shouldn’t be more traffic than a normal Saturday game day according to the University officials.