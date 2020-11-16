Clemson, USC students setting aside competition for this year’s blood drive event

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson’s annual “Blood Bowl” event is being retooled this year to address COVID-19 issues.

The week-long “Blood Coalition,” which kicked off Monday, is usually when Clemson University and University of South Carolina students compete to see who can donate the most blood.

This year, the schools are joining together to collect blood, as well as plasma, from those who have recovered from COVID-19.

“For the sake of unity this year, we are holding off on the competition,” Jake Detrick, PR chair of Alpha Phi Omega, Blood Bowl, said. “We are trying to work together to get as many blood donations and plasma donations as possible since this year is obviously different. We are in a blood crisis so we’re looking to get as much as we can working together.”

You can donate blood at 10 different locations around Clemson Monday, Nov. 16 through Nov. 20:

Bowman Field | 10 a.m. 6 p.m. each day

Vickery Hall | 10 a.m. 7 p.m. each day

Crescent Ballroom | 10 a.m. 7 p.m. Monday- Wednesday (preferred convalescent plasma donation site)

Fernow Cafe | 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. each day

EPOCH | 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Friday

The Pier | 12 p.m. 5 p.m. Monday and Friday

Clemson Police Department | 9 a.m. 1 p.m. Tuesday

Clemson University Fire Station #2 | 2 p.m. 7 p.m. Tuesday

The Collective | 12 p.m. 5 p.m. Wednesday

Mr. Knickerbocker | 11 a.m. 4 p.m. Thursday only

According to the release, social distancing will be observed and all attendees will be asked to wear a mask.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, click here.