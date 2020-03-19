Clemson, USC to finish spring semester online

(WSPA) – Some universities in South Carolina will finish spring semester online as a coronavirus precaution.

University of South Carolina

The University of South Carolina campus is closed through the end of the spring semester. Virtual instruction for will begin on March 23 and will last through the conclusion of final exams.

Traditional May commencement ceremonies are postponed.

Students with belongings in residence halls will have the opportunity to retrieve them at a later date. See University Housing for more details.

The state’s Commission on Higher Education is coordinating with colleges and universities in order to address housing and other service reimbursements to ensure student investments are protected.

Clemson University

Classes will move to online instruction and all University events are suspended through the end of spring semester.

All University events, programs and activities have been suspended through April 5. This includes the 2020 Spring Ring Ceremony, the annual spring football game and all campus tours.

Those students who reside on campus should plan on not returning to campus housing until at least April 5 unless they have no other viable options. Exceptions will be granted on an individual basis and additional details will be coming from housing and residence life.

University employees should not report to work on Monday, March 16, unless your presence on campus is deemed essential or otherwise necessary by your supervisor. Necessary university work that can be performed remotely not on university property may be authorized by your supervisor.

All University-related travel is suspended until April 5. Exceptions may be granted only through the high-risk travel appeal process previously established.