Clemson warns of $100 million loss with COVID-19

Tillman Hall on the campus of Clemson University is seen on Monday, April 18, 2016, in Clemson, SC. Students have spent a week at Sikes Hall, calling for Clemson to be more diverse, including changing the name of Tillman Hall. Clemson trustees voted last Friday to ask the General Assembly to let it change the name of Tillman Hall, a main building on campus named for “Pitchfork” Ben Tillman. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson University officials say the college could lose more than $100 million because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

University officials told trustees Friday that the school is in good enough financial shape to survive the budget blow.

Clemson says it will spend up to $25 million on direct COVID-19 expenses, like testing, retrofitting classrooms for social distancing, online learning and safety and other protective equipment.

The school will lose up to $70 million from money made on athletics like football and up to $20 million because foreign students can’t attend with COVID-19 travel bans.