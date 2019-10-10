Clemson’s Board of Trustees to vote on renovation proposals to Death Valley

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson University’s Death Valley could get a nearly $70 million makeover.

According to the Finance and Facilities Committee agenda, $68.7 million in renovations for Memorial Stadium and $7 million for expansion of the football operations building are being proposed.

The stadium renovations include adding premium seating areas, improves ADA accessibility, as well as a new video board, sound system and LED lighting.

The proposal also includes the renovation and expansion of the locker rooms.

If approved, the renovations could be done before the Tigers’ 2020-21 football season.