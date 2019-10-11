Clemson’s Board of Trustees approve to renovate Death Valley

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Memorial Stadium_460175

A view of Memorial Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 34-7. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University Board of Trustees voted Friday to approve a nearly $70 million makeover for Death Valley.

According to the Finance and Facilities Committee agenda, $68.7 million in renovations for Memorial Stadium and $7 million for expansion of the football operations building were voted on Friday.

The stadium renovations will include adding premium seating areas, improves ADA accessibility, as well as a new video board, sound system and LED lighting.

The proposal also included the renovation and expansion of the locker rooms.

The renovations could be done before the Tigers’ 2020-21 football season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Clemson Sports Schedule

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store