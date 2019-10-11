Clemson’s Board of Trustees approve to renovate Death Valley

A view of Memorial Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 34-7. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University Board of Trustees voted Friday to approve a nearly $70 million makeover for Death Valley.

According to the Finance and Facilities Committee agenda, $68.7 million in renovations for Memorial Stadium and $7 million for expansion of the football operations building were voted on Friday.

The stadium renovations will include adding premium seating areas, improves ADA accessibility, as well as a new video board, sound system and LED lighting.

The proposal also included the renovation and expansion of the locker rooms.

The renovations could be done before the Tigers’ 2020-21 football season.