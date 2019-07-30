Cleveland Park Expansion provides chance for visitors to experience nature

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and other local environmental partners are celebrating the expansion happening at a popular Greenville park.

Tuesday, a ceremony helped to celebrate the transformation of the former Cleveland Park stables property into a passive recreation space.

City officials and staff were joined by representatives from Friends of the Reedy River and the Cleveland Forest Neighborhood Association at 165 Woodland Way.

The recreation space features an open lawn, walking path, native plants and rain gardens.

Organizers said Jill Cox, a local philanthropist, helped make the five-acre expansion of the park possible by donating the stables to the park in 2013 asking that no buildings be put on the land.

Councilwoman Amy Ryberg Doyle said the city-owned half the expansion property and fenced it in to create a conservation land.

“We are thrilled that we had a generous donor in the City of Greenville and the city just wants to continue to improve upon our great parks throughout the city,” Ryberg Doyle said.

Katie Calahan with Friends of the Reedy River said community partners were also instrumental in improving the site. She said her group utilized a $100,000 grant from Duke Energy’s water resources fund.