Clinton community supports fire victims through donations

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) — The Clinton community on Monday showed its support for the eight families affected by Sunday’s deadly apartment fire.

The fire, which is still under investigation by the Clinton Fire Department and SLED, claimed the life of a 4-year-old girl, identified by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office as Madison Jeter, and displaced a total of eight families. Clinton Fire Department Chief Phillip Russell told 7News his department fielded the call for help at 5:44 a.m. Sunday.

On Monday, dozens of people dropped donations off at the apartment complex to help affected families. Donors brought clothing, toys, toiletries and other essential items.

However, there are many other ongoing efforts to help.

Laurens County School District 56 is hosting a drive-thru donation at Clinton Elementary School Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. One of the families displaced by the fire has children who attend CES.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office spent around $1,000 to provide toys for displaced children. According to the office’s public information officer, Courtney Snow, the Laurens County Walmart also supplied gift cards.

The Clinton First Baptist Church is offering affected families a Christmas celebration event at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Donations of baked goods, toys and food items will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the church’s office.

Community members tell 7News there is also a relief fund for the victims at Arthur State Bank. The fund is called the Landau Fire Fund.