Clinton High School JROTC goes on shopping spree, donates gifts

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) — Cadets from Clinton High School’s JROTC program on Monday went gift shopping for those in the community who have less. In total, the program spent more than $1,100 to buy 208 gifts — enough for nearly 70 children in need.

“My shopping was to get ages one through around 15,” Rogelio Contreras, a junior, said. “I just got a bunch of boy toys — things I would have wanted as a kid.”

After the shopping spree, the group — which included two high school staff members — delivered the purchases to the Clinton YMCA. The Y coordinates the donation program and which families will get toys.

“We take applications from needy members of the community,” Interim CEO Patti Nelson said. “We then ask for donations for toys, personal care items, that kind of thing.”

The YMCA will rely on a separate partner, the Clinton Police Department, to deliver the gifts next Monday.

“So, the Y will give us a list and they’ll have all the bags marked,” Lt. Michael Addison said. “We’ll have several officers come in — a lot of them come in on their own, voluntarily — we’ll load up the cruisers, and we’ll go to each house and deliver them from there.”

Addison said the gift delivery experience is a special one. Many officers bring their own children along to deliver the gifts.

“Very proud of our cadets’ efforts,” Maj. Joe Benson, the school’s JROTC instructor, said.