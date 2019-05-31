Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Academy Street house fire (Courtesy: Michael Kirby).

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- A fire chief said a family made it out of an early-morning blaze that destroyed their home.

Clinton Fire Chief Phillip Russell said firefighters were dispatched to the blaze on Academy Street at 4:40 a.m. Friday.

Chief Russell said firefighters arrived minutes later to find flames coming through the roof and two rooms.

Three adults managed to get out of the house and called 911 to report the fire.

Chief Russell said it's "by the grace of God" all escaped unharmed since there were no smoke alarms in the house.

It appears the fire was caused by an electrical issue. The fire started in the kitchen and spread to the roof.

Chief Russell believes one occupant was awakened by a popping sound as the fire spread and alerted the other two.

“We have a very, very fortunate family today," he said.

Sixteen firefighters responded and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Chief Russell said some of the victims' personal items were salvaged, however the house and other possessions were destroyed.

“They did lose everything," he said.

“They are thankful to be alive," he added.

Chief Russell stressed the importance of smoke alarms.

During a recent blitz, he said firefighters gave out 320 smoke alarms.

Chief Russell said firefighters will visit homes near the site of Friday's house fire to see if others need smoke alarms.

“Smoke alarms save lives," he said.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with assistance for food, lodging and other essentials after the fire.



