Clinton man asking city to move incinerator

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) — Each day, Lance Freeman visits his late wife, Michele, at Rosemont Cemetery. Freeman’s wife passed away in March after 26 years of marriage. Freeman says that every week or so, visits to his wife are made unpleasant by the odor of something burning.

Behind the cemetery lies the City of Clinton’s incinerator. The facility, in operation since 2012, is used to dispose of dead animals found on city property and contraband seized by law enforcement.

Freeman wants the facility moved.

“You don’t want to smell the smell of burning animals in the air when you come to visit your loved one,” he said. “It’s unbefitting.”

The South Carolina Department of Health, in an inspection completed on Nov. 6, found the facility in violation of several parts of its permit. According to the inspection report, the facility was being used to dispose of police files and chemical bags from the nearby water treatment plant.

The DHEC inspection uncovered several other violations, including a lack of checks on the temperature of the crematory, a lack of training records and that the operator failed to record visual inspections of the unit’s emissions, a step required by the permit.

When asked for comment, the city directed 7News to its attorney. The city’s attorney so far has not responded to requests for comment.

However, Freeman reports having had a meeting on Monday, Nov. 16 with several city employees.

“They listened to my complaints, or my concerns, and they were very open to listening to all that,” he said. “A recommendation or suggestion was to possibly move [the incinerator] to another location.”

Freeman said the city told him it may know by January whether it can move the facility.