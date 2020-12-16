Clinton man wins $125K with winning lottery ticket

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man in Clinton won $125K with a winning lottery ticket this week.

He scratched a couple of lottery tickets he’d purchased at the BP of Clinton on Hwy. 72 E, according to SC Education Lottery. The second ticket he scratched, a Wrapped in Gold ticket, was the winner.

“I was surprised,” the husband told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I thought I won at least $5, but I saw the zeroes and realized it was bigger than that so I kept scratching.”

He told lottery officials he tried to go to sleep, but instead got back up to look at the ticket again. The next morning, he showed the scratch-off to his wife.

“I needed a second opinion,” he said. “She was surprised I won too…she’s the one who usually plays the Lottery, not me.”

One top prize of $125,000 remains in the ($5) Wrapped in Gold game at odds of 1 in 660,000.

BP of Clinton in Clinton received a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket.

