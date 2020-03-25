1  of  7
Greer CPW seeing increase in clogged pipes during toilet paper shortage

GREER S.C. (WSPA) – Greer CPW has been reminding customers not to flush items that will not dissolve or breakdown, down the toilet.

Public Information Coordinator Alison Rauch said workers have had to remove clogs from sewer lines because customers flush wipes, feminine products, paper towels and more.

Due to the toilet paper shortage, crews have been finding hand wipes, wash cloths, paper towels and sanitary napkins in the pipes.

Greer CPW said crews have been dealing with clogs, backed up pipes and clogs in sewer systems.

According to their website, the following items could cause issues with the sewer lines and should not be flushed:

  • Wipes (even those labeled “flushable”)
  • Paper towels, rags, and disposable dust towels
  • Tampons and sanitary napkins
  • Make up wipes
  • Condoms

With more people cooking at home due to COVID-19 concerns, Rauch wanted to remind everyone that grease from cooking oil will also clog the pipes.

The company said, “It’s a toilet, not a trash can!” These items should not be flushed or put down the pipes either:

  • Anything made of plastic
  • Aquarium gravel or cat litter
  • Cigarette butts
  • Disposable toilet brushes
  • Grease or oil
  • Medications

For more information, visit their website.

