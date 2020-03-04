Clothing needed to help sexual assault victims after forensic exams

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — An Anderson County non-profit that helps sexual assault victims is asking for your help.

On many days, staff at Foothills Alliance has to turn to their emergency room supply closet to help sexual assault victims in Anderson and Oconee counties.

“It breaks your heart to watch them go through this…go through this invasion procedure after they have been so invaded already,” said Chelsey Hucker, Executive Director, Foothills Alliance.

Hucker said when a victim is raped or assaulted, they are then subjected to long forensic exams.

“If that sexual assault kit takes six hours to complete, our volunteer can stay there for the entire six hours,” Hucker said.

During those hours, the victim has to give up all of their clothing.

“Once they have gone through the process in most cases, a family member or a friend is able to provide clothing for them,” said Lizz Walker, Public Relations Coordinator, AnMed Health.

Walker said sometimes others have to turn to another option.

“Our survivors have to leave the hospitals in scrubs. And as the survivor of sexual assault, you already feel like you have a lot of eyes on you,” said Hucker.

Here’s what you can do to help ease that trauma.

“We are in need of particularly underwear and sports bras. We also need actual bags to pack all of our clothing items in,” said Hucker.

Hucker said they need these items for men, women, and even small children.

“And that can be a lonely, and intimidating, and scary process,” Hucker said.

They hope your assistance can help lighten the burden.

“They aren’t feeling well and we want to give them something that they can leave the hospital in comfortably but also with dignity in tact,” Hucker said.

To donate things like underclothes and sweatpants, Foothills Alliance leaders said you can go by their location at 216 E. Calhoun Street in Anderson.

They are also collecting the following items:

-Feminine hygiene products

-soaps

-items for kids

-cleaning supplies

-kitchen supplies

-bed sheets of all sizes

They tell 7-News your support will help them assist victims 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also call their office at (864) 231-7273.