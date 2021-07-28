Club Epic nightclub to move outside Mauldin city limits, add security

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Club Epic and the City of Mauldin have reached an agreement to move the nightclub outside city limits and add security.

Club Epic had its business license conditionally reinstated, effective immediately, but it will cease operations in the City of Mauldin on or before Nov. 30, after a vote of 6-1, according to Mauldin City Councilman Taft Matney.

During this period, the club will provide extra security and help pay for additional police officers to patrol the area, Matney said. Parking will be limited to the club’s property or parking lots available by private contract.

If there are violations of city ordinances, remedies will be decided by mediation or arbitration, if mediation isn’t successful. If more severe violations occur, remedies could include immediate revocation of the club’s business license, according to Matney.

