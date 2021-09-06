Cluster of COVID-19 cases at middle school in Henderson Co.

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas. As COVID-19 cases surge, a majority of Americans say they support mask mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools, but their views are sharply divided along political lines. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Apple Valley Middle School in Henderson County has confirmed five cases of COVID-19.

According to the press release by Henderson County Public Schools, the cases have been lab-confirmed and met the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services definition of a cluster.

Henderson County Department of Public Health is also helping with contact tracing of the five staff and students.

If your child has come into contact with one of the people in the cluster, the school nurse or other contact tracers with HCDPH will be contacting you directly.

According to HCPS, those who have tested positive will need to follow the CDC guidelines for self-isolation at home.

Those who are in quarantine will receive information from the school administrators about how they will access instruction if they are well enough.

HCPS says that Apple Valley Middle School will continue to operate as usual and will keep the families of the students updated.