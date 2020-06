House Majority Whip James Clyburn of S.C., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Majority Whip James Clyburn and and Rep. Joe Cunningham will host a virtual forum calling for action on gun violence, police brutality and systemic racism on the 5th anniversary of the Mother Emanuel tragedy.

According to a news release, the virtual town hall will take place at 4 p.m.

Clyburn and Cunningham will be join by Rev. Eric manning from Mother Emanuel AME Church, State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, Everytown for Gun Safety and other community activists.