Clyde Elem. School in Haywood Co. dismisses early Friday for waterline break

News

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Clyde Elementary School is dismissing early Friday due to a waterline break.

On Friday, Oct. 29, the school is dismissing at 9:30 a.m. due to a main waterline break near the school in Clyde, according to Haywood County Schools. This dismissal does not impact any other schools, they said.

School officials became aware of the waterline break at about 7 a.m. It was determined that it was necessary to dismiss Clyde Elementary School early.

We’ll continue to update this story.

