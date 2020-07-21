Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue man from burning vessel on Lake Tahoe

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A dramatic rescue happened Monday when a man was saved from a burning boat on Lake Tahoe.

A 43-year-old man was on the lake when his boat somehow caught on fire, and also had about 40 gallons of fuel on board.

Another boater saw the man needed help and was able to get him off the burning boat.

The Coast Guard arrived a short time later.

A fire crew was able to get the fire out before the vessel sank in 21-feet of water.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but had no reported injuries.