Coast Guard makes two rescues from boat before it goes under

by: Associated Press

In this July 23, 2020, image made by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard personnel rescue a commercial fisherman who was clinging to a cooler in the Gulf of Mexico after his boat capsized, days after evacuating a boy and his father from the same vessel, off the coast of St. Petersburg, Fla. A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew dispatched from Air Station Clearwater found Robert Heart, 48, clinging to a cooler in 3 to 4-foot (1-1.2 meter) seas. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a commercial fisherman who was clinging to a cooler in the Gulf of Mexico after his boat capsized, days after evacuating a boy and his father from the same vessel.

The agency sent a helicopter crew to the area off Florida on Thursday morning and found 48-year-old Robert Heart clinging to a cooler in 3 to 4-foot seas.

A rescue swimmer helped bring Heart into the helicopter.

He was taken to Tampa for a medical evaluation.

A Coast Guard cutter responded to the same boat the day before, evacuating a 15-year-old boy and his father.

Now the agency is investigating what went wrong.

