Coast Guard: Four crew members missing from overturned, burning vessel off Georgia

BRUNSWICK, GA – The Coast Guard says four crew members are missing from an overturned, burning vessel off Georgia.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, Coast Guard Sector Charleston watch standers were notified by the Glynn County 911 dispatch that the M/V GOLDEN RAY had capsized in the St. Simons Sound.

According to a news release, 20 people have been safely removed and four people remain unaccounted for.

The Port of Brunswick Captain of the Port (COTP) has established an emergency safety zone in St. Simons Sound. Vessels are not authorized within .5 miles of the M/V GOLDEN RAY, which is laid over on its side.

Also assisting in the response are the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Moran Towing, SeaTow, Brunswick Bar Pilots Association, and the Glynn County Fire Department.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

