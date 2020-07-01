Coast Guard: Tow truck driver knocked off Don Holt Bridge, crews searching water

News

by: Tim Renaud

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a tow truck was knocked over the side of the Don Holt Bridge while responding to a crash Wednesday morning, according to the Coast Guard.

All westbound lanes of the bridge were shut down for hours after a crash was reported on the bridge at 9:49 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard told News 2 a tow truck was on scene along with law enforcement to assist in the crash. They said another car allegedly struck the tow truck, sending the driver over the bridge.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was sent to an area hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a passing vehicle. He said the deputy was assisting a disabled vehicle when he was struck.

The Coast Guard has two boats in the water searching for the tow truck driver. A helicopter is also being used in the search.

The Coast Guard is leading the investigation. South Carolina Highway Patrol and Mount Pleasant Police Department are assisting.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said entrances onto 526 from Long Point Rd. are blocked.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories