Coast Guard: Tow truck driver knocked off Don Holt Bridge, crews searching water

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a tow truck was knocked over the side of the Don Holt Bridge while responding to a crash Wednesday morning, according to the Coast Guard.

All westbound lanes of the bridge were shut down for hours after a crash was reported on the bridge at 9:49 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard told News 2 a tow truck was on scene along with law enforcement to assist in the crash. They said another car allegedly struck the tow truck, sending the driver over the bridge.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was sent to an area hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a passing vehicle. He said the deputy was assisting a disabled vehicle when he was struck.

@ChasCoSheriff is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by passing vehicle. Deputy was assisting a disabled vehicle when he was struck. #chsnews — Roger Antonio (@PIOCaptRAntonio) July 1, 2020

The Coast Guard has two boats in the water searching for the tow truck driver. A helicopter is also being used in the search.

VIDEO: Here is video from the crash site on top of the Don Holt Bridge. You can see a truck that crashed into the tow truck and a deputy vehicle on the other side. Crews are still searching for the tow truck driver. #chs #chsnews https://t.co/9luk6GSZqN pic.twitter.com/EWrgxXZU8c — Tim Ryan Renaud (@TimWCBD) July 1, 2020

The Coast Guard is leading the investigation. South Carolina Highway Patrol and Mount Pleasant Police Department are assisting.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said entrances onto 526 from Long Point Rd. are blocked.