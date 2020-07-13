Coca-Cola Freestyle unveils contactless tech

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Coca-Cola wants you to still enjoy its Freestyle drink vending machines without worrying about coronavirus, so it’s releasing new technology to make pouring beverages contactless.

Consumers just need to scan the QR code on their smartphone to choose a drink on the vending machine.

The technology was tested over the summer at Wendy’s, Five Guys and Firehouse Subs in Atlanta.

The touch-free technology will work on some 10,000 Coca-Cola Freestyle dispensers by this summer.

Coke said all Freestyle dispensers will be contactless by the end of the year.