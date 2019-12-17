Coca-Cola launches subscription service, sells out in 3 hours

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Three hours! That’s how long Coca-Cola says it took for its new subscription service to sell out.

The soda company launched “The Coca-Cola Insiders Club” on Monday.

The club gives members the chance to taste some of 20 plus new drinks coming in 2020 without waiting for them to hit stores.

People could select from two payment options for a six-month membership.

The first option charged $10 a month. The second was $50 prepaid with one month free.

Coke was only offering $1,000 memberships, but there is still hope for those wanting a subscription.

The company says people can join the waiting list to be notified when more subscription spots open up.