Coca-Cola launches subscription service, sells out in 3 hours

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Three hours! That’s how long Coca-Cola says it took for its new subscription service to sell out.

The soda company launched “The Coca-Cola Insiders Club” on Monday.

The club gives members the chance to taste some of 20 plus new drinks coming in 2020 without waiting for them to hit stores.

People could select from two payment options for a six-month membership.

The first option charged $10 a month. The second was $50 prepaid with one month free.

Coke was only offering $1,000 memberships, but there is still hope for those wanting a subscription.

The company says people can join the waiting list to be notified when more subscription spots open up.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store