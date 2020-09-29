Coca-Cola, Molson Coors teaming up on hard seltzer

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 20, 2019, photo a Coca-Cola billboard is shown over left field at SunTrust Park during a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. With the help of Molson Coors, Coca-Cola will start selling hard seltzer. The companies said the new alcoholic beverage will come in the form of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which they hope to have on store shelves in the first half of 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — With the help of Molson Coors, Coca-Cola will start selling the “hard stuff” — hard seltzer, that is.

The companies said the new alcoholic beverage will come in the form of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which they hope to have on shelves in the first half of 2021.

The hard seltzer will come in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango.

Molson Coors, which has two other seltzer brands in its portfolio, will handle the marketing, sales and distribution of the alcohol-infused mineral water, a product that has seen massive growth in the U.S. recently.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories