Code Enforcement visit Economy Inn after complaint filed

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – Residents in a Greenville county motel worried they’d be forced out in the cold, when deputies gathered at the Economy Inn on Augusta Road, this morning.

County officials worry the building attracts crime, but people now say they’re afraid of losing their home.

Those who live at the Economy Inn say they’ve seen their fair share of trouble, many of them say they’re not sure if they’ll have a place to live.

For Torrance Evans the economy Inn has been for a few years. Now he’s worried he’ll lose his hime because of an unexpected knock on his door early Tuesday morning.

“You put your money into a room and I don’t want to get kicked out. This is the only place I’ve been and all I know and I can afford during these times.” lives in Economy Inn, Torrance Evans said.

Bob Mihalic with the Greenville County Governmental affairs office says, code enforcement showed up at the complex as a response to a complaint. He declined to go on camera, but says no action was taken as of noon, Tuesday afternoon.

A recent shooting here left one woman dead and local law enforcement wants the motel closed. County commissioner Ennis Fant says, Tuesday visit by code enforcemnt was just to make

an assessment of the facility.

“Last time, I was here last time they got shut down, I paid my money and I had to get kicked out.” livesin Economy Inn, Linda Rice said.

The rent is $50 dollars a day, $210 dollars a week, which must be paidin advance, so if anything happens to cut short a renters stay, that money may be lost.

“It’s people with kids out here, could y’all please help us, just don’t throw us out there and have us with no where to stay, it’s just too cold out here.” Evans said.

“My room was not condemned. I was one of the cleanest rooms they seen out here, me and my homegirl Patty and they said that our rooms was not condemned.” Rice said.

Linda Rice was a good friend of shooting victim Alicia Laws, and Rice lives the balance between keeping a home andprotecting her safety.

“It’s really hard for me, I’m looking over my shoulder every day, cause when they see her they see me and now she’s gone and you know it makes you think, is you next.” Rice said.

A make-shift memorial still stands after the recent shooting and now code enforcement going door to door, now residents telling us they’re feeling uneasy.

Commissioner Fant says when it’s time to close the motel permanently, residents will get 30 days notice and the county will have resources available to help them find a place to live.