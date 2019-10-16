Cold front brings chilly temps to Upstate, 3 WNC counties under wind advisories

(WSPA) – It may be time to start pulling out a rain coat, jacket and turn down the AC because it appears that Fall-like temperatures have finally started to make an appearance here in the Upstate.

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist Jackie Brown said a cold front will bring chilly temperatures and changes to our region over the next few days.

Grab a coat or a jacket, folks, because cooler temps are heading our way! Here's Jackie Brown Weather with the latest: Posted by WSPA 7News on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Scattered showers were seen this morning with skies expected to clear up later this afternoon.

Jackie said it will be breezy as a cold front moves through, but temperatures will still be warm with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Clear skies, but cold weather can be expected tonight and tomorrow night with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

Wind advisories are in effect for Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties in Western North Carolina starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday. Winds up to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, according to the advisory.