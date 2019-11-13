Cold weather preparations

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – While people for sure to bundle up when they go out making sure your pipes and your pets are protected is important too.

While the first chill of the season is on the way, we want to make sure you and your love ones are informed.

We’ve been working all day gathering information to bring you reminders that might help you stay safe and warm this season.

When the temperature drops Chicago native Cheyrel Gosell knows just what to do.

“ I’ve already brought all my plants in and my dog sleeps on the couch at night when it gets cold, we also have a well and we put in a light to keep it from freezing,” said Cheyrel Gosell, Spartaburg Resident.

A few simple routines that pros like Preston Theye with One Call Plumbing wants to remind people to do.

Like allowing the hot and cold water to drip from the inside faucets, open cabinet doors allowing the heat to warm the pipes. Also, it’s time we’ll spent to cover and secure your outside faucets.

“ The hose pipe freezes then it causes this to freeze and bust on the other side of the wall so just simply taking it off can help out a lot in preventing frozen broken water lines,” said Preston Theye owner of One Call Pluming.

While protecting pipes is important, protecting animals during cold weather is a top priority for many cities, especially in Spartanburg.

“City Council develop an ordinance that addresses almost every type of animal every Type of condition,” said Sterling Anderson, Spartanburg City Council, District 1.

In it animals must have adequate shelter, clean water and protection from the heat and the cold.

“When the weather bites like it has last night and this morning folks need to know about this Council passed it unanimously,” said Anderson.

Animals must be brought inside when temperatures are at or below 32°. Not complying could result in fines up to $500 and jail time lasting up to 30 days.