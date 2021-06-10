Tow company owner accused of kidnapping, pointing gun in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A towing company owner has been arrested on several charges after deputies said he was in a confrontation with another towing company on the interstate Wednesday night.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving Chris Cole and another repo company on I-26. Cole had discovered that the other company had repossessed some of his vehicles that were being hidden in North Carolina and were returning back to Spartanburg with them.

Deputies say Cole tracked the other company down on the Interstate, and forced one of the vehicles off the road and into a ditch. He then proceeded to attempt to pick one of the tow company’s trucks up with his snatch truck to prevent them from leaving, causing damage to the vehicle.

After everyone exited their vehicles and the confrontation continued, Cole presented his firearm in a threatening manner. The firearm was also being carried outside of his waistband, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cole was charged with kidnapping, pointing and presenting x4, unlawful carry, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious damage to personal property.

The warrants were just signed by Judge Abbott and served to Cole at the Detention Center. It was also discovered on scene that the snatch truck used in the commission of the crime was currently being repossessed by the bank and that vehicle was also turned over to the company after they provided the proper paperwork.