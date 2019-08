TAMPA (WFLA) – Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 but says he is “still ready.”

In a video posted to Kaepernick’s social media pages on Wednesday Kaepernick is seen working out in a gym along with a graphic saying he has been “denied work for 889 days.”

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

Kaepernick drew national attention in 2016 when he knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.