Collection of restaurants open at outdoor food hall ‘Gather GVL’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An outdoor restaurant concept new to downtown Greenville opens Tuesday with 13 restaurants housed in re-purposed shipping containers.

Gather GVL has been in the works for three years and opens at 11 AM Tuesday on Augusta Street in downtown Greenville.

The space will have 13 restaurants in a “food hall” setting, with plenty of seating and a capacity for 460 occupants, co-owner Mack Cross said.

Cuisines and beverages include donuts and biscuits, craft beer, wine, desserts, coffee, tacos, margaritas, acai bowls, ice cream sandwiches, authentic Philly cheese steak sandwiches, traditional German food, German beer, Japanese food, sake and more.

Owners say this will create a total of nearly 60 jobs and many restaurants are still hiring staff members. Owners also want to offer activities like yoga on the lawn, live music on the stage, movie nights and pop up retail markets with craft vendors.

The inspiration for this concept was a similar venue in California.

“We’ve seen it here in this country, around the world, establishments like this,” Co-owner Mack Cross said. “(It’s) a collection of local businesses that are teaming up and creating a critical mass and drawing a lot of foot traffic and all kind of benefiting from a rising tide.”

Seven restaurants will open Tuesday, but all 13 restaurant owners plan to open by March 1st.

Gather GVL is located at 26 Augusta St, Greenville, SC 29601. Normal hours will be 7am-10pm, Tuesday-Saturday. It will be open 8am – 8pm Sunday.’

Vendors include: