College hoops corruption witness testifies in NC agents case

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A cooperating witness from the federal corruption investigation into college basketball has testified against a former college football player charged with violating North Carolina’s sports agent laws nearly a decade ago.

Louis Martin “Marty” Blazer testified Wednesday for about two hours in the trial for Christopher Hawkins. Hawkins is charged with providing cash and other improper benefits to three former UNC football players in 2010.

That includes current Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn. Blazer is a former financial adviser who testified that he paid Hawkins to help him entice players into signing with him after turning pro.