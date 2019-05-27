Colorado law caps cost of insulin at $100 a month

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - Judith Garcia, 19, fills a syringe as she prepares to give herself an injection of insulin at her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Commerce, Calif., Sunday, April 29, 2012. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

DENVER (AP) - People with diabetes in Colorado won't have pay more than $100 a month for insulin under a new law.

Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation Wednesday that caps insurance co-payments on insulin no matter the type of insulin. KCNC-TV reported that the Democrat declared that the days of insulin price gauging are over in Colorado at a ceremony filled with people affected by diabetes.

The bill was sponsored by state Rep. Dylan Roberts, who lost his brother, Murphy, to diabetes.

Nationally the average insulin price nearly tripled from 2002 through 2013, and prices have risen 10% or more a year since then, forcing many diabetics to ration their insulin. Some have ended up in hospitals and a few have died as a result, which has led to congressional hearings on the issue.