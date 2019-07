CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man from Colorado caught a massive catfish on the Tennessee River.

ABC affiliate WTVC reports that Matt Schulte was in Chattanooga visiting his uncle.

The two were fishing when Schulte says he felt the telltale “thump” of a catfish inhaling the bluegill head on his hook.

He knew it was bigger than anything he had hooked so far, but was not prepared for this.

The huge fish was 53 inches long and 33.5 inches around, weighing right at 75 pounds.