Coming Soon: New emojis include Bubble Tea, Ninja

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – In honor of World Emoji Day on Thursday, Apple is previewing its new emojis.

These images include a ninja, a boomerang, a pinata and Bubble Tea.

Also part of this latest edition is a set of lungs and a heart, and, of course, there’s the pinched fingers, which has been nicknamed the “Italian Hand.”

The latest emoji list, approved by Unicode, was announced in January, but each platform vendor creates its own designs.

That likely means a beta release of these emojis for IOS users will be in September or October.

