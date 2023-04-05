SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The nation’s largest commercial driving school is expanding to the Upstate in hopes of putting more truck drivers on the road.

160 Driving Academy held its grand opening Ceremony Tuesday morning in Spartanburg.

Leaders said the school has trained more than 35,000 students in semi-truck operations across its 140 locations in 43 states.

The company said the need for truck drivers is greater than ever.

“Aging could play a difference with different age groups and sometimes I don’t think the trucking industry gets the proper exposure that it should to attract talent…, Academy Branch Manager Eric Cook said.

Students can earn their CDL in as little as one month.

Wages have increased up to 18 % over the past year with salaries averaging $69,000, according to the company.