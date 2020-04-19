Community comes together in wake of tornado

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Volunteers are lending a helping hand after storms left many neighborhoods destroyed.

Members of the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Seneca worked together with homeowners to rebuild their community.

“The destruction here is similar to what we’ve seen in Florida where Hurricanes came through, out in Alabama where we’ve been out to tornadoes,” said Jason Jones, Stake President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints said.

“It’s certainly is on the scale of what we’ve seen in other places…Being able to come out and just help them clean up a tree, clean up their yard, be there with a group that just shows ‘hey, there’s people in this community that care, and we’re here.'”