Community comes together to fund raise for Team Emma

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. – (WSPA) The Station in Simpsonville is a bar that is teaming up with a local family to help raise money for children with Down Syndrome.

Every other weekend since the end of July the bar has been serving breakfast to raise money for Team Emma.

Bacon, Eggs and Pancakes are usually on the menu.

$6 will get you a plate, but you can also make a donation.

The money raised is going towards the Buddy Walk.

This event is hosted by The Down Syndrome Association of the Upstate.

They host community building events for families with children with Down Syndrome.

The Buddy Walk will take place September 28th at Conestee Park.

If you would like to learn more click here.

The next breakfast event will take place August 24th.

Yes, alcohol will be served.

Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s are on the menu.

Breakfast is usually served around 8:00 in the morning.