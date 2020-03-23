Community donates thousands of masks to Spartanburg Regional

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some hospitals are experiencing a shortage in necessary equipment like medical masks.

7 News spoke with health officials at Spartanburg Regional about how they’re working to make sure they’ve got everything they need to take care of those we love.

They told us they’re relying on help from the community to get those workers on the front lines the protective gear they need to do their jobs.

“Health and safety is definitely a priority for us–and not just during a pandemic, but every single day,” Parkes Coggins, with Spartanburg Regional, said.

Employees at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System said, when it comes to caring for the community, being safe is number one.

But since the Coronavirus outbreak, they need that priority reciprocated as health officials say the demand for personal protective equipment–like masks, goggles, and face shields–is increasing across the country.

“We just want to stay ahead of it,” Coggins said. “We want to stay ahead of the curve.”

Coggins said they’ve been trying to avoid a shortage of masks, so they reached out to the community in hopes of getting some help. And they did.

They created a “Mask Challenge” and saw a huge response in just a few days.

“We’ve received over 10,000 masks from the community,” Coggins said.

That included masks from Spartanburg County School District 7. They donated 2,500 on their own.

“Paying it forward is what we’re trying to do during this time period,” Superintendent Dr. Russell Booker said. “It was just the right thing to do.”

Coggins told 7 News the hospital will take any and all masks they can get, but he said they need N-95 respirators the most.

“Each person who wears it needs to be fit-tested to make sure that it closes around their mouth and nose appropriately, and it does not allow particles to get inside of the mask,” he said.

Coggins said, thanks to the generosity of the community, their team can keep doing the jobs they love to do.

“Our staff, physicians, and associates can continue to come to work every day and work safely as we take care of patients,” he said.

“I think one thing we’ve learned in times of crisis is that we tend to come together,” Dr. Booker added. “We need to do this more often, when we’re not in a crisis.”

If you’d like to donate some homemade masks, you can call (864) 560-2110; or if you’d like to donate manufactured masks, call (864) 560-8009.