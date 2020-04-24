Community feeding kitchens suffer during pandemic; how you can help

Spartanburg SC (WSPA)- because of the COVID-19 outbreak soup kitchens and nonprofits that typically feed the community are suffering because they are not receiving their normal amount of donations.

Lou Sartor with Spartanburg Soup Kitchen said she typically is able to receive canned vegetables and non-perishable items and meat or financial donations from schools and students working on community service projects.

She said it was common to see high school students or college students hold a canned food drive or community donation event but without classes, the level of donations is dangerously low.

sartor says the most helpful donations would be financially to a local community kitchen website or donations of non-perishable food items, canned vegetables and especially meat.

Sartor said another financial burden is weighing heavily on them as they have to purchase cleaning supplies and to go containers for the meals they are still able to serve.

She also said because they cannot open their doors guests must eat outside of the facility and at a distance which can cause a burden for families.

to donate to the Spartanburg soup kitchen visit the link to their website or give to your local community soup kitchen