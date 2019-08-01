Community gathers to remember 15 year old murder victim

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney and Spartanburg communities came together Wednesday evening for a vigil to remember a boy many said was taken far too soon by violence.

One week ago, the family of 15 year old Mauricio Calderon gathered by his hospital bed on the day he was shot in the head.

Calderon died of his injuries Sunday.

Wednesday evening, folks gathered in the park near Gaffney City Hall to light candles, released balloons, and talk about the boy they loved.

After the opening prayers, one by one the people who Calderon touched in his 15 years of life came forward.

The sadness and grief was too much to bear for some of his young friends.

One friend broke down in tears and couldn’t continue with his prepared remarks while reminiscing about their days riding dirt bikes.

Another friend described Calderon as “a very happy kid who was always acting up and eating everybody’s food. It was never a dull moment around Mauricio.”

Those moments with Calderon came to an end last week when deputies said the boy was shot execution-style during a meeting to buy a cell phone.

It happened last Wednesday off Marlette Avenue in Spartanburg.

The boy’s family lived in Cherokee County where the sheriff spoke Wednesday night.

“I’ve got a 16 year old son and these are the types of deaths that hurt law enforcement,” said Mueller. “We have to join together as a community county state and nation and say enough is enough.”

Gaffney police chief Chris Skinner spoke as well.

“A 15 year old child was murdered for no reason,” said Skinner. “Even the young people we’ve got to come together and do the right thing if we don’t this is going to happen over and over and over again.”

In the days following the shooting, deputies announced the arrests of five suspects charged with Calderon’s murder.

They range in age from 15 to 20 years old.