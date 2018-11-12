Community holds balloon release in honor of Jesse Boyd crossing guard Video

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - A beloved school crossing guard was laid to rest Saturday after a hit-and-run crash.

On Oct. 30, a car hit Emma Taylor outside Jesse Boyd Elementary as she was helping students cross the street.

Taylor was taken to the hospital where she died on Wednesday.

The community was shaken by the death of the beloved crossing guard.

On Saturday, dozens gathered at Jesse Boyd Elementary School to pay their respects to Taylor.

"We have a lot of memories, mostly about just hoe much she loved her children." said Taylor's daughter Robin Robinson.

Robinson says her mother's love for her family extended to her children at work.

"My mom was loved by so many people," Robinson said.

That love could be seen in the skies over the school, as people celebrated Taylor's life with a balloon release.

Robinson says the outpouring of support has encouraged their family.

Spartanburg City Police Chief Alonzo Thompson says Taylor's death should serve as a tragic reminder that drivers need to slow down, especially in school zones.

"I know we have to go to work and there's things to do, but if we just take a few extra seconds to get there... there's plenty of time," Chief Thompson said. "But it's all about the safety of our children."

"She made it...she was walking up the stairs to the king's highway," said Robinson. "So we fell really good about it."

Chief Thompson tells 7News they are working with the school district to ensure someone is out at the school patrolling, so students can continue to safely cross the road.

The hit-and-run remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers ask anyone with information to call Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.