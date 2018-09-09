Community holds fundraiser for sons of Upstate couple killed in crash Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) - An Upstate couple, killed in a motorcycle crash, was remembered during a car show held in their honor.

A motorcycle was the last restoration Robert Warr did before he passed in a tragic crash.

In August, Warr and his wife, Loretta, were enjoying a ride on their motorcycle when an SUV crossed the center line and hit the couple right off Reidville Road.

Michael Conn says he was riding with the Warrs that day and the SUV barely missed him.

"When the accident happened, I happened just to ride by them, because we were riding side-by-side." Conn told 7News. "The last thing I have on my memory is the smile on his wife's face... me and her were smiling at each other."

Highway Patrol says the couple was ejected into Middle Tyger River. Neither was wearing a helmet at the time.

The driver of the SUV was a 77-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital after the crash with injuries.

"It was majorly heartbreaking. It's still trying to sink in," said Tim Seymore, a close friend of the Warr's.

The Warr's left behind two sons that are reeling from the pain while trying to manage their parent's business, Warr's Auto, and find the means to pay for unexpected bills.

"Zack, I mean he's older. DJ is still in high school," Seymore told 7News. "Zack still lived at home. There's all kinds of stuff... power bills, water bills, stuff like that."

The community has come to the boys rescue, by organizing a car show benefit to raise money for the Warr's sons.

"Well I mean they lost both their parents in a split second. It's just taking some time for them to cope with it. I'm just trying to help," said Seymore.

The Warr's loved to work on cars and motorcycles, so it was only fitting to raise money in their honor with a show that included a slew of restored vehicles. Even the couple's iconic yellow cars were on display.

"They suffered a real bad tragedy and the least we can do is pull together as a community," said Faron Smalt, of the Addiction Car Club. "We went out and got donations from the community to make this happen."