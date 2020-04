ANDERSON S.C. (WSPA) – Businesses, restaurants, and community members jumped into action on Sunday, providing food and water to local first responders.

Following news of a fire on Clemson Blvd. in Anderson, Arnolds, Pizza Buffet, Skins Hotdogs, Texas Roadhouse, Lowe’s and community volunteers donated their time and resources to feed SLED/ATF agents, firefighters, police officers, and U.S. Postal Inspectors.

Photos courtesy of Jennifer Elgin