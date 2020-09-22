Community members call on Spartanburg Co. Sheriff to apologize for comments made on recent case, sheriff says it’s not needed

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Standing room only at the Spartanburg County Council meeting Monday evening. County residents had plenty to say about recent comments made by Sheriff Chuck Wright and his refusal to apologize for them.

A heated Spartanburg County Council meeting. The following are quotes that were made during Monday’s night’s public comment at the meeting.

“With that Chuck Wright, we ask at some point in time, make it right.”

“If you don’t break a law, you don’t see an officer.”

“I’m just a black man in America trying to live, but I don’t know if I can live under Chuck Wright.”

This all stems from words Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright used last week.

“For some reason they want to pick on what I say and not what these two men did, I’m going to go ahead and always tell the truth. I’m going to help everyone in the community no matter what they look like,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff, Chuck Wright.

The comments concerned two men accused of firing off rounds at deputies. Sheriff Wright commented, calling the men involved “Idiots.” He added, his deputies would have been within their rights to shoot the men.

“I started a petition for people to sign for a formal apology from Chuck Wright,” said a Spartanburg County resident during Monday night’s county council meeting.

Some are now demanding an apology. Tamika Thompson is asking for an investigation into the entire department.

“If he thinks this way, there’s probably people under him that feel the same,” said Spartanburg County Resident, Tamika Thompson.

On top of the disapproval, there was a show of support from a handful of county residents. The following comments were also made during Monday’s meeting from area residents.

“We appreciate what he does for Spartanburg and we consider him to be a fair and honest person.”

“I’ve known Chuck for 30 years plus, he is a Christian man that is dedicated to protect every one of us.”

Sheriff Wright is staying firm in his stance, he told 7 News no apology is needed.

“I had a pure heart when I said that,” Wright said.

Council members addressed his remarks, urging him to be mindful of his words and how they represent the county as a whole.

“The ‘cowboyism’ was not necessary and I’m thankful there was another party in the legal process that alleviated what these gentlemen were facing,” said Spartanburg County Chairman, Michael Brown.

